But when we see him again, he has fallen lower and he has been taking solace in alcohol in an attempt to bury his grief over Duffy. When he returns to the hospital it isn't as a staff member, it's as a patient. After a fall in the park, he is brought in and his former colleagues are shocked to see how much he has declined. He is drunk when he is admitted and by the looks of it, he has sleeping rough and failing to look after himself. Connie, in particular, is disturbed to see her colleague in this way and sets about trying to keep his admission quiet so that his reputation can be spared.

Charlie though rejects her help. Instead, he lashes out and snidely mentions mistakes she made when treating Duffy. Connie does her best to not let his words get to her and instead focuses on getting him to realise that he has an alcohol problem that seriously needs addressing. Adding that he needs to work out how to deal with his grief, he rejects her help and discharges herself as soon as he gets a chance without her knowing. Heading straight to the pub, Connie and Jacob are left wondering whether Charlie will ever find himself again.

