Originally aired on Channel 4 between 1982 and 2003, the beloved soap on the lives of the Brookside Close residents is now available to watch on the free streaming service .

Brookside has become the fastest show to hit 1 million streams on STV Player just one week after its debut.

Last February 1, the first ten episodes of the series were added to STV Player's catalogue and more will follow, making STV the first platform to air the Liverpool-set soap.

Your guide to the latest in the world of entertainment, delivered by experts We've got spoilers, gossip and exclusive interviews for you. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Since the beginning of the month, the show has been streamed more than 1 million times, with about 130,000 users having watched one full episode or more. The previous record was held by Blood, a psychological mystery series starring Line of Duty’s Adrian Dunbar and launched on STV Player in August 2022.

Following the news of the record-smashing viewership figures, one of its stars, Alex Fletcher — who played Jacqui Dixon on Brookside and is now on Hollyoaks — has reflected on the success of the soap.

The cast of Brookside. Getty

"It doesn't surprise me at all. I'm delighted and proud as punch that viewers' loyalty and love for the show still remains after all these years," Fletcher said in a statement.

"People grew up watching Brookie, and that's why it's so nostalgic. It was real life and it told real stories, all of which were – and still are – so relatable."

Brookside will be available to stream on STV Player from 1st February. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV guide and Streaming Guide or visit our Soaps hub.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.