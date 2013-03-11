It’s that time again – the chance to vote for your favourites at this year’s British Soap Awards. As usual, the general public gets to decide the winners in the categories of Sexiest Male, Sexiest Female, Villain of the Year, Best Actor, Best Actress and Best British Soap, with voting opening today (11 March).

The first-round voting will close on Monday 15 April at 3pm. Second-round voting will commence on Monday 22 April and close on Friday 17 May. The nominations to be decided upon by a panel will be revealed at a later date.