British Soap Awards 2013 nominations announced
The viewer-voted categories have been revealed for this year's prize-giving ceremony
It’s that time again – the chance to vote for your favourites at this year’s British Soap Awards. As usual, the general public gets to decide the winners in the categories of Sexiest Male, Sexiest Female, Villain of the Year, Best Actor, Best Actress and Best British Soap, with voting opening today (11 March).
The first-round voting will close on Monday 15 April at 3pm. Second-round voting will commence on Monday 22 April and close on Friday 17 May. The nominations to be decided upon by a panel will be revealed at a later date.
Sexiest Male
Chris Fountain (Tommy Duckworth, Coronation Street)
Marc Baylis (Rob Donovan, Coronation Street)
Sol Heras (Ryan Connor, Coronation Street)
Ian Kelsey (Howard Bellamy, Doctors)
Matthew Chambers (Daniel Granger, Doctors)
Nathan Wright (Chris Reid, Doctors)
Chucky Venn (Ray Dixon, EastEnders)
David Witts (Joey Branning, EastEnders)
Phaldut Sharma (AJ Ahmed, EastEnders)
Dominic Power (Cameron Murray, Emmerdale)
Jeff Hordley (Cain Dingle, Emmerdale)
Matthew Wolfenden (David Metcalfe, Emmerdale)
Danny Mac (Dodger Savage, Hollyoaks)
Kieron Richardson (Ste Hay, Hollyoaks)
James Sutton (John Paul McQueen, Hollyoaks)
Sexiest Female
Catherine Tyldesley (Eva Price, Coronation Street)
Georgia May Foote (Katy Armstrong, Coronation Street)
Michelle Keegan (Tina McIntyre, Coronation Street)
Elisabeth Dermot Walsh (Zara Carmichael, Doctors)
Sophie Abelson (Cherry Clay, Doctors)
Vineeta Rishi (Jas Khella, Doctors)
Jacqueline Jossa (Lauren Branning, EastEnders)
Jasmyn Banks (Alice Branning, EastEnders)
Shivani Ghai (Ayesha Rana, EastEnders)
Fiona Wade (Priya Sharma, Emmerdale)
Natalie Anderson (Alicia Gallagher, Emmerdale)
Sammy Winward (Katie Macey, Emmerdale)
Anna Shaffer (Ruby Button, Hollyoaks)
Stephanie Davis (Sinead O'Connor, Hollyoaks)
Jorgie Porter (Theresa McQueen, Hollyoaks)
Villain of the Year
John Michie (Karl Munro, Coronation Street)
Natalie Gumede (Kirsty Soames, Coronation Street)
Nigel Havers (Lewis Archer, Coronation Street)
Sam Barriscale (Andrei Mitkov, Doctors)
Sophie Abelson (Cherry Clay, Doctors)
Gary Lucy (Danny Pennant, EastEnders)
Jamie Foreman (Derek Branning, EastEnders)
Steve McFadden (Phil Mitchell, EastEnders)
Charley Webb (Debbie Dingle, Emmerdale)
Dominic Power (Cameron Murray, Emmerdale)
Tom Lister (Carl King, Emmerdale)
Emmett J. Scanlan (Brendan Brady, Hollyoaks)
James Atherton (Will Savage, Hollyoaks)
Joseph Thompson (Doctor Browning, Hollyoaks)
Best Actor
Alan Halsall (Tyrone Dobbs, Coronation Street)
Jimmi Harkishin (Dev Alahan, Coronation Street)
John Michie (Karl Munro, Coronation Street)
Chris Walker (Rob Hollins, Doctors)
Owen Brenman (Heston Carter, Doctors)
Simon Rivers (Kevin Tyler, Doctors)
Perry Fenwick (Billy Mitchell, EastEnders)
Nitin Ganatra (Masood Ahmed, EastEnders)
Shane Richie (Alfie Moon, EastEnders)
Jeff Hordley (Cain Dingle, Emmerdale)
Steve Halliwell (Zak Dingle, Emmerdale)
Tom Lister (Carl King, Emmerdale)
Emmett J. Scanlan (Brendan Brady, Hollyoaks)
James Atherton (Will Savage, Hollyoaks)
Nick Pickard (Tony Hutchinson, Hollyoaks)
Best Actress
Jennie McAlpine (Fiz Stape, Coronation Street)
Michelle Collins (Stella Price, Coronation Street)
Michelle Keegan (Tina McIntyre, Coronation Street)
Elisabeth Dermot Walsh (Zara Carmichael, Doctors)
Jan Pearson (Karen Hollins, Doctors)
Lorna Laidlaw (Mrs Tembe, Doctors)
Diane Parish (Denise Fox, EastEnders)
Jessie Wallace (Kat Moon, EastEnders)
Nina Wadia (Zainab Masood, EastEnders)
Charley Webb (Debbie Dingle, Emmerdale)
Lucy Pargeter (Chas Dingle, Emmerdale)
Sian Reese-Williams (Gennie Walker, Emmerdale)
Bianca Hendrickse-Spendlove (Texas Longford, Hollyoaks)
Claire Cooper (Jacqui McQueen, Hollyoaks)
Stephanie Waring (Cindy Cunningham, Hollyoaks)
Best British Soap
Coronation Street
Doctors
EastEnders
Emmerdale
Hollyoaks