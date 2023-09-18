Little is known about the circumstances of Miller’s death.

"The actor was struggling with manic depression when he died," his manager's statement (via Variety) reads.

Miller appeared in multiple soap operas over the course of his career, starting with his role as Richie Novak on All My Children between 2007 and 2008.

However, it is for his roles as twin characters Jason Morgan and Drew Cain in ABC’s General Hospital and Billy Abbott on The Young and the Restless that Miller remains best known.

Miller also appeared in a brief role on Suits and also starred in American Sniper.

The actor won three Emmy Awards for his role in The Young and the Restless: two for outstanding supporting actor in a drama series in 2010 and 2013, and one for outstanding lead actor in a drama series in 2014.

He also received a nod for outstanding lead actor in a drama series for his role in General Hospital in 2018.

In addition to his acting career, Miller owned multiple bars and restaurants in the Los Angeles area.

Tributes have been flooding in for the star following the tragic news of his passing.

Suits actor Gabriel Macht penned on Twitter, which was recently re-branded as X: "RIP my tv bro #BillyMiller I am touched by ur thoughtfulness, ur authentic honest approach 2 ur art, ur kind nature & big smile that Litt us all."

He continued: "May ur memory always be a blessing to ur Mother, ur Sister & her children. & 2 so many you’ve touched."

The Young and the Restless actress Eileen Davidson wrote: "I'm so sad to hear of Billy Miller's passing. His infectious charm and warmth left lasting impressions on all of us who were lucky enough to have him in our lives. Im gonna miss that mischievous smile. Love you Billy."

Miller is survived by his mother Patricia and sister Megan.