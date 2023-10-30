Since leaving the medical drama back in March, Henderson has announced she has joined the UK and Ireland tour of Come From Away.

Confirming the news on her Instagram page, Henderson wrote: "@comefromawayuk What a cast! And I feel unbelievably lucky to be telling the story of Beulah! See you on the Rock!"

Come From Away will be touring across the UK and Ireland from March 2024. The stage musical tells the true story of the events in Gander, a town in Newfoundland.

In the week following 9/11, 38 planes carrying 7,000 passengers were ordered to land at Gander International Airport.

The characters in the musical, including Beulah, are all based on residents of Gander who welcomed the stranded travellers into their lives.

Henderson will be starring alongside Natasha J Barnes, Daniel Crowder, Mark Dugdale, Rosie Glossop, Kirsty Hoiles, Oliver Jacobson, Dale Mathurin and Nicholas Pound.

Following her departure from Casualty, Henderson revealed it wasn't her decision to leave the show.

Speaking on The Double L Show, she said: "It was very much their decision for me to leave.

"Their reasoning was that they needed a character who was really well-loved to go to kick off the nurses strike... I can now understand and see why it was Robyn that had to go. 10 years on a show is a really long time, and I am excited to see what else is out there."

Casualty continues every Saturday evening on BBC One and is available for catch-up on BBC iPlayer.

