Who is the best soap couple of all time? Cast your vote now

Valentine’s Day is on the horizon, so what better time to take a look back at some of the best soap couples of all time – a list that’s not an easy one to narrow down.

We have taken to Twitter to ask you who you think are the best couples from each of the six main soaps and, while there were some surprising omissions (no love for Kat and Alfie in EastEnders, for one), you certainly let us know your picks with some couples getting multiple mentions.

We’ve collated your choices into a poll and now it is time to vote for the winner. We’ll announce the top couple on Valentine’s Day itself, so make sure to check back to see if your favourite pairing takes the crown.

So, who do you think should be the winner from the soap big six? You can choose from numerous couples from Coronation Street, EastEnders, Emmerdale, Hollyoaks, Home and Away and Neighbours, with a mix of current couples and relationships from days gone by.

Look for classic couples like Jack and Vera, Rob and Aaron, Scott and Charlene and Shane and Angel, and couples that are making waves in 2021, including the likes of Callum and Ben, Mick and Linda, Paddy and Chas, and Sally and Tim.

Have your say now and don’t forget to check back on February 14th to see who’s named the winner!

And remember to spread the word so your choice stands a better chance of clinching victory when we collate all the results next month – we can think of two couples in particular who could well be neck and neck, judging by your responses on Twitter.

