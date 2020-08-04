Accessibility Links

Holby City fans shocked that Guy Self holds Ric’s life in his hands

The BBC One medical drama delivered a classic cliffhanger

ric griffin, holby city

Published:

Holby City fans were treated to a classic cliffhanger, with neurosurgeon Guy Self (John Michie) lurking outside the operating theatre where his nemesis, consultant Ric Griffin (Hugh Quarshie) was on the operating table with vital signs weakening.

Would he save or kill his long-time enemy in the BBC One medical drama?

Holby City fans lapped up the drama and speculated about which way the erratic alcoholic Guy would turn.

Another viewer had almost had enough of the long-running dispute between the medical men and suggested that if Guy did anything bad to her favourite character she wasn’t going to watch it any longer. “Too many bad guys,” she wrote.

Of course every great cliffhanger needs resolution and this viewer teased that “Guy capitalises on the unexpected opportunity” in next week’s Holby City.

A Holby fan was thinking optimistically about the scenario, that the self-centred maverick might somehow manage “to operate (whilst drunk) on Rik and all is forgiven.” That is highly unlikely, even on a medical soap.

The drama had escalated earlier in the episode when Richard was giving evidence at Guy’s disciplinary hearing. Ric believed it was time for action as Guy’s volatile behaviour had endangered staff and patients for a long time. Their exchange triggered Guy and he lurched at his enemy at the hearing, then headed to his car to drown his sorrows with a bottle of whiskey.

Holby City fans were quick to support Ric. “Guy is the ultimate disaster,” according to one viewer.

But the ongoing battle between Rick and Guy divided viewers, with some pointing the finger at Ric for “goading” Guy, who apparently has “been remarkably restrained not laying into you until now”.

Some fans paid tribute to the quality of the acting tonight.

Holby City screens next on BBC One on Tuesday, 11th August.

If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV guide.

