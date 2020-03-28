The youngest age group will be able to watch educational content such as Numberblocks, which focuses on numeracy, alongside popular animated series like Octonauts.

Key Stage 1 content also includes natural history shows and science programmes like Ocean Rescue: Dive In & Do It and Maddie’s Do You Know?, in addition to dance tutorials from Kidz Bop and Sky Sports’ Kids Fit in 5.

The oldest age group will be able to access shows such as Braydon Meets, Horrible Histories and Operation Ouch, in addition to a new weekly news show called FYI, which will focus on the coronavirus pandemic.

There will also be new entertainment shows like The Adventures of Paddington and the animated Where’s Wally?, while Easter will have even more in store, including brand new episodes of Mooninvalley.

