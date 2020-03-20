BBC launches children’s iPlayer experience

Cometh the hour, cometh the on-demand service: the BBC has launched a family-friendly version of BBC iPlayer aimed at children.

Rolled out on internet-connected TVs from today, the new “children’s experience” brings together the best from CBBC and CBeebies – plus other kid-appropriate content – in one place. This means David Walliams classics such as The Boy In The Dress, Gangsta Granny and Mr Stink, plus shows like Hey Duggee, Twirlywoos and Bing can be accessed in a single iPlayer area.

To enter the new brighter section of iPlayer, users can head to the app’s profile, select screen and press the monster-shaped ‘children’ button.

“Keeping children informed, educated and entertained at home during these unprecedented times is going to be even more important than ever,” said Alice Webb, Director BBC Children’s and Education.

“Whether it’s being a number detective with the Numberblocks, going on a global adventure with Go Jetters, or learning about the planet’s deadliest animals with Deadly 60 – this new experience gives children of all ages a place to go to do that.”

“We can’t promise solving the sibling tiffs over what to watch – but we can make it even easier to bring families and kids an incredible choice of shows and films on iPlayer.”

The BBC recently announced other new initiatives aimed at children and teens after news schools will be closed down. This includes a commitment to keep Newsround bulletins on-air throughout the day on CBBC and two new daily educational podcasts for BBC Sounds (one for primary school kids, the other for secondary).

Parents can also find a daily educational programme for different key stages or year groups via BBC Red Button.