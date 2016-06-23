You'll never guess who John Barrowman bumped into at last night's Saturn Awards
It's a small universe...
Torchwood star John Barrowman was rubbing shoulders with fellow celebrities at last night's Saturn Awards, an annual ceremony honouring the best in fantasy, sci-fi and horror.
The 49-year-old was actually hosting the star-studded event, which we're sure was pretty exciting. But something even more exciting happened when he stepped off the stage.
You'll never guess who he happened to bump into...
Only fellow Doctor Who star Alex Kingston, aka River Song.
All those adventures in space and time, and this lot are still running into each other unexpectedly.
Kingston was there to pick up an award for Doctor Who episode The Husbands of River Song, which won best TV presentation
Other winners included Outlander's Caitriona Balfe, who picked up best TV actress while the show won best fantasy TV series, as well as the likes of Hannibal, Star Wars, The Flash, Marvel's Daredevil, The X Files and Crimson Peak.