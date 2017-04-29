Yes, that’s right – the man playing Sutcliffe once starred as proto-hipster Nathan Barley in the eponymous 2005 Channel 4 sitcom from Brooker and Chris Morris which epitomised the depressing stupidity of “trendy” media types and gained a loyal following over the years.

Burns in Nathan Barley

Since then, Burns has appeared in the likes of Man Stroke Woman, Roman’s Empire, No Heroics, Psychoville, New Tricks and Agatha Christie mysteries among other series, also gaining a new following for his role as Martin Weedon in ITV’s Benidorm.

More like this

Most recently, he starred as Ben (the father of main character Errol) in BBC3 sitcom Uncle, as well as Michael in Marley’s Ghosts.

So in other words, there are plenty of places you could’ve seen Burns in before his Doctor Who debut – even if to many, he’ll always be the proud proprietor of website Trashbat.co.ck.

Advertisement

Doctor Who continues on Saturdays on BBC1 at 7:20pm