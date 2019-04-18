And now, a new trailer has arrived that suggests another notable character could be in grave danger from Sophie Turner’s telekinetic-turned-bad Jean Grey – Michael Fassbender’s Magneto, who with James McAvoy, Lawrence and Nicholas Hoult has been an anchor of the “prequel” X-Men franchise that began with 2011’s X-Men: First Class.

In the footage, we see Magneto threaten Jean after she’s started to lose control over her abilities, an action which she describes as a “bad idea” before tearing apart her foe’s trademark psychic-proof helmet and using the pieces to fling him through a window.

Would they really kill off Magneto AND Mystique in one movie? Well, maybe – since Disney acquired 20th Century Fox and apparently intends to reboot the X-Men universe, this version of the franchise appears to have its days numbered.

And what better way to send them all off than with a few cheery deaths to hang over us? If it’s good enough for Avengers: Endgame, after all…

Dark Phoenix is released in UK cinemas on the 5th June.