Yes, the Doctor himself with the cast of The Curious Incident of the Dog In the Night-Time, including... Pearl.

Of course, it later transpired that she was indeed the new Doctor Who companion and that she and Peter had pretended not to know each other when he came backstage after the play.

Why do we bring this up now? Well, it's because of this...

More like this

You see, this is a photo of the new Doctor, Jodie Whittaker, backstage at another play, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child and – yes, this is tenuous alright – but we couldn't help but be reminded of that previous photo.

Is there a chance that the new companion might be among this group of actors? There are plenty of youngsters here who would match the standard profile, but also a number of older performers who'd fit with the suggestion that the younger female Doctor might have an older male companion.

Advertisement

We're almost certainly clutching at straws here but, then again, they do say history repeats itself – and if there's anyone who would know about that, it's a time traveller...