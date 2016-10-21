Where to watch Doctor Who spin-off Class around the world
The series will be available to watch from October – although if you're in the United States, you'll have to wait a lot longer...
Doctor Who spin-off Class is here: the first two episodes will be available to watch in the UK on BBC iPlayer from 10am Saturday 22 October. But what about Doctor Who fans around the world who want to know what all the fuss is about?
Well, there's good news and bad news. The good news is that loads of countries will be able to watch the new series. The bad news? Some countries (well, one in particular) might have to wait quite a long time...
How to watch Class in the US
Sorry to break it to you, US Whovians: the new series won't be available to watch in the States until 2017 on BBC America. So if there is some kind of Who Christmas special/Class crossover, it might be quite confusing...
Where to watch Class around the world
More like this
Check out the list of countries showing the new BBC series – and when they are released.
Class in Canada: Every Saturday at 9pm EST from 22 October on the Space Channel
Class in Australia: Saturday at 8.15pm AET from 22 October on iView, with the remaining episodes being released at 8pm every following Saturday. The show will also air every Monday from 24 October on ABC2.
Class in Turkey: Every Saturday at 12pm EET from 22 October on TLC
Class in Dubai: Every Saturday at 7pm GST from 22 October on BBC First
Class in Singapore: Every Saturday at 5pm SGT from 22 October on BBC Player and every Sunday from 23 October at 3pm SGT on BBC First
Class in Hong Kong: Episodes 1-3 available on 1 November, followed by the remaining episodes every Saturday at 3pm HKT from 5 November on BBC First on NowTV and MyTV Super