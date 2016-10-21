How to watch Class in the US

Sorry to break it to you, US Whovians: the new series won't be available to watch in the States until 2017 on BBC America. So if there is some kind of Who Christmas special/Class crossover, it might be quite confusing...

Where to watch Class around the world

Check out the list of countries showing the new BBC series – and when they are released.

Class in Canada: Every Saturday at 9pm EST from 22 October on the Space Channel

Class in Australia: Saturday at 8.15pm AET from 22 October on iView, with the remaining episodes being released at 8pm every following Saturday. The show will also air every Monday from 24 October on ABC2.

Class in Turkey: Every Saturday at 12pm EET from 22 October on TLC

Class in Dubai: Every Saturday at 7pm GST from 22 October on BBC First

Class in Singapore: Every Saturday at 5pm SGT from 22 October on BBC Player and every Sunday from 23 October at 3pm SGT on BBC First

Class in Hong Kong: Episodes 1-3 available on 1 November, followed by the remaining episodes every Saturday at 3pm HKT from 5 November on BBC First on NowTV and MyTV Super