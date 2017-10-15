Fans in the USA were probably expecting to find out on Sunday October 15th, but nope – Outlander isn't on Starz this weekend. And there's no new episode streaming on Amazon Prime Video in the UK on Monday October 16th.

Why isn't Outlander on this weekend?

Because Outlander is taking a one-week break in the USA, and Starz is airing season three's first five episodes on Sunday instead.

What's going to happen in season 3 episode 6?

We've had a sneak peek. Here's a spoiler free guide to what you've got to look forward to.

When can I watch Outlander season 3 episode 6?

Outlander season 3 episode 6 airs in the USA on Sunday October 22nd and will be available to stream on Amazon Prime Video on Monday October 23rd.