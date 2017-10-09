"It’s very interesting because when you come to that scene Claire’s had all this time to run every scenario through her head, to try and imagine what she’d say, what he might say and I think you do that with someone you haven’t seen in a very long time," she tells RadioTimes.com.

"You think, 'How am I going to deal with this, what am I going to say when I walk in?' and Claire’s had all that time to prepare whereas for Jamie it’s literally like a ghost walks into the print shop."

The warrior turned printer certainly looked as though he'd seen a ghost in the much-hyped scene, which fans had been waiting for ever since the print shop's sign popped up in a season three trailer earlier this year. It was no fairytale reunion, but Balfe says that's why it works so well.

"I loved that it’s awkward and kind of funny," she explains. "I think there’s a bad version with violins playing and this chorus of angels singing and a light shaft perfectly illuminating both of them and that just wouldn’t seem worthy of this couple. A little bit of humour and a bit of realism is quite nice to ground this whole thing. It’s been built up so much that you want to keep it grounded and make it actually real to both these characters."

With the initial jump back in the time safely dealt with, fans can now look forward to Jamie and Claire's full-blown reunion.

“The Claire/Jamie reunion episode is a very special one,” executive producer Ronald D Moore told RadioTimes.com. “I think you’re going to get an extra-sized reunion episode.”

And after a five week wait we think it's safe to say "Je suis prest".