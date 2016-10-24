The episode entitled 'The Day Will Come When You Won't Be' has already aired in the US, and aired at 2.30am early Monday morning here in the UK. However, if you weren't able to stay up last night, FOX will be showing the episode at 9pm tonight.

The first episode is set to resolve the cliffhanger which has been tormenting viewers since series six ended in April. Who gets bludgeoned with Negan’s baseball bat? Will it be Glenn like in the comics? Or will there be a twist? After all, 11 characters’ lives are at risk.

How do I avoid Walking Dead spoilers?

More like this

Definitely do not go on Twitter. The series was released yesterday in the US, meaning spoilers are rife online. There are also numerous apps and tools now available that claim to block mentions of certain shows/words etc, but nothing is foolproof, so take care.

Can I watch The Walking Dead online?

If you're a Sky or Virgin customer, you'll be able to watch the episode on catch-up and online via the broadcasters' usual on demand services immediately after the episode has aired.

You can buy a monthly Now TV Entertainment Pass which allows you to watch everything you would get on Sky for £6.99 a month.

Want more?

John Cleese recaps the whole of The Walking Dead in 4 minutes