What is The City And The City about?

That's actually a question without an easy answer. Based on the award-winning 2009 novel by British author China Miéville, The City And The City is a sort of police procedural with a science-fiction-ish premise.

The City And The City takes place in the fictional European cities of Beszel and Ul Qoma, which are located quite literally in the same place. Citizens of Beszel must "unsee" anything (or anybody) that is in their "twin city" – consciously erasing any acknowledgement of buildings and people who belong to Ul Quoma. And vice versa. If they don't, a shadowy organisation called Breach will GET them.

In Beszel, Inspector Tyador Borlu of the Extreme Crime Squad is tasked with investigating the murder of Mahalia Geary, a foreign student who has been found dead in the street. But his investigations reveal that something very strange is going on: which city was Mahalia murdered in, why was she killed, and is there a "third city"?

Who is in the cast of The City And The City?

David Morrissey leads the cast as Inspector Tyador Borlu.

Lara Pulver plays his wife Katrynia Perla while Mandeep Dhillon stars as policewoman Lizbyet Corwi.

The cast also includes Ron Cook, Danny Webb, Morfydd Clark and Andrea Deck.