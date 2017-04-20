Of all a Time Lord's powers (telepathy, super intelligence, snappy dress sense) regeneration is probably the most impressive. Who else can cheat death by getting a whole new face? Yes, James Bond, but other than that the Gallifreyans are unbeatable when it comes to immortality.

Peter Capaldi's 12th Doctor is set to go through the basic biological process this year, when he'll join the ranks of regeneration scene veterans. The Doctors who've gone before him have changed face via everything from fireworks displays to shonky jump cuts to name but a few.