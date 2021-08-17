What If…? bosses were considering spin-offs for Chadwick Boseman’s Star-Lord before actor’s death
Chadwick Boseman's Star-Lord could've had his own animated series.
Published:
Following the introduction of the multiverse via Loki, Marvel’s What If introduces different versions of our favourite characters from different timelines.
One such version centres around that of the late Chadwick Boseman’s T’Challa. Most of us know him as Black Panther, but his upcoming What If…? debut will see him take on Peter Quill’s Star-Lord mantle instead.
Boseman’s voice work in What If…? was never meant to be his last appearance in the MCU, and director Bryan Andrews had said they were already thinking of “a way to do spin-offs” with Boseman in the lead.
“His excitement level was awesome because he knew what he was going through — we didn’t, similar to everybody except his closest inner circle,” Andrews told EW. “He wanted every chance he could to get T’Challa out there, and this was going to be one of those last chances.
“He was a super pro and wonderful and super amazing and we had no idea, you know? He brought so much to the role and he was into it and fun.
“We were already thinking of finding a way to do spin-offs and stuff like that of him and his crew to have these wonderful adventures,” Andrews added. “Because [while] the character was so different, you can keep some of the virtue and some of the integrity and all the other important aspects of T’Challa as we know him, Black Panther, without necessarily the pressure of the kingdom Wakanda.”
New episode’s of Marvel’s What If…? land on Disney+ on Wednesdays. Sign up to Disney+ for £7.99 a month or with the annual plan for £79.90. Looking for something else to watch? Check out our TV Guide to see what’s on tonight or visit our Sci-fi hub for more news and features.