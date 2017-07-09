However, the pleas are quickly overridden by a registered user (presumably a now-conscious host) who claims that all is well and “Celebrations continue,” while a new programme loads called Journey Into Night.

Now, it had long been rumoured that Journey Into Night would be the title for the first episode of the new series, and its inclusion here seems to implicitly suggest that the speculation was correct – but that’s not all we can learn from this very creepy teaser.

The interaction seems to suggest that the new series will see the surviving humans trapped in Westworld evading the vengeful hosts and trying to survive, and it could be that the “unknown user” in question is actually a character from the series – programmer Elsie Hughes (Shannon Woodward) who went missing last series and who dedicated fans found still alive in a video buried on the Discover Westworld website.

More like this

Still, whatever the truth fans still have a long time to find out, with the series not set to return until 2018. And it could be that all this speculation is for nought – after all, it doesn’t look like anything to me.

Advertisement

Westworld will return to TV in 2018