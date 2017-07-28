Westworld season two set for release in spring 2018
And it's set to be as brutal and bloody as ever
HBO has confirmed that the hotly anticipated second season of Westworld will premiere next spring.
It’s set to be a brutal second series, with a new teaser trailer released at Comic Con last weekend showing Bernard standing over a dead tiger, lifeless bodies lying on the floor of Westworld’s control room and the Man in Black with blood spattered on his face.
We also see Dolores wildly firing her gun atop a galloping horse.
Season one was shown on Sky Atlantic in the UK on Tuesday evenings – two days after the US broadcast – although the season finale was broadcast at the same time in the US and the UK.
Westworld season two is currently being filmed, and a more precise release date is yet to come, as well as a Sky Atlantic one for the UK.