The new stories will retain the traditional bleak commentary on a terrible dystopian future, said Brooker, but there will be a new, less miserable tone to some of the storytelling.

“We are varying the tone a little more, moving forward,” he said.

“If you did six downers that’s worse for everyone. I think we’re now able to adjust the tone more. Which is not to say we’re doing just uplifting episodes, we’re also doing more comedic episodes.”

More like this

Advertisement

Brooker also revealed that the new run would vary the length of the episodes, with the shortest and the longest ever episodes of Black Mirror.