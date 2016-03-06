Anyone trying to steal Clara's style from the episode might have spotted that she's wearing a pendant.

A bird pendant.

With outstretched wings.

A bit like this bird.

Which also had outstretched wings when it took Clara's life.

Coincidence or conspiracy?

Would it really be so wild as to think that the powers that be could have planted a hint so early on?

Possibly, given that the pendant is more Aztec eagle than raven and, y'know, Coleman already one rescheduled exit storyline.

But then this is Doctor Who we're talking about - Moffat Loop Doctor Who!

Nothing's left to chance... or is it? We'll let you be the judge of that one.