Why Wanda’s twins could be the key to WandaVision

It’s a boy…or rather, boys!

Yes, WandaVision welcomed two new bundles of joy into the Marvel Cinematic Universe in its third episode, with Wanda giving birth to twins and finally completing her and Vision’s (extremely) nuclear family.

However, these twins could be more than they appear. In the original comics, Wanda’s twins Tommy and Billy cause all sorts of problems in their various appearances, later going on to become significant superheroes in their own right. And in WandaVision, we can’t help but wonder whether they’re the key to the whole mystery.

With that in mind, let’s break down exactly what’s happening with Wanda’s children – and why their arrival may not be as blissful as it first appears.

How did Vision and Wanda get pregnant?

Er, listen, this might be something you should talk to your parents about… oh, wait, you mean because he’s a robot and she’s a sort-of-witch stuck in a sitcom world? Yep OK, that is confusing.

In the comics, Wanda uses her reality-warping powers to create children for herself and Vision, so it’s likely she’s doing something similar here. On the other hand, if someone else is controlling the suburban world around them both it could be that Wanda’s pregnancy (and subsequent very quick birth) is part of the same illusion.

Wanda and Vision’s clothes and hair keep changing, after all – who’s to say their bodies can’t as well? Though if the twins are real, we could be in some trouble.

Who are the twins in Wandavision?

In episode three Wanda gives birth to two sons and names them Tommy and Billy, with future episodes presumably set to include the duo as part of Wanda and Vision’s picture perfect life.

However, there could be something more sinister going on as well. After all, there was all that creepy “for the children” chanting in episode two – and the names picked for the kids have some history in the comics.

Scarlet Witch’s children explained

In the comics, one story sees Wanda (aka the Avenger Scarlet Witch) creating two children for herself and Vision using her quasi-magical abilities, forming a happy family for herself and her android other half.

Unfortunately, these children – named Tommy and Billy – were later revealed as fictions created by Wanda, with their souls taken from the Marvel version of the devil (called Mephisto). When the spell was broken, the twins vanished – and while Wanda lost her memory of the incident those experiences later resurfaced, with the loss of her sons driving her mad and leading her to various extreme acts (including attacking and disbanding the Avengers, creating a parallel reality and depowering millions of mutants around the world).

Oddly, though, that wasn’t the last time we saw Tommy and Billy. Somehow the twins were later reincarnated as teenage boys raised by different families, who had similar superpowers to their mother and uncle (aka Wanda’s brother Quicksilver).

Billy, taking the codename Wiccan in homage to the Scarlet Witch, could perform magic whereas Tommy had speed-based abilities (and imaginatively called himself Speed). Growing up apart, the pair found each other through the Young Avengers team and spent some time investigating their origins, eventually theorising that the souls of Wanda’s children had either been sent back in time and arrived in their bodies, or had overwritten their previous identities in some way.

Either way Tommy and Billy were alive, considered Wanda and Vision their “parents” and joined the family business of superheroism.

Why Wanda’s children could be crucial to WandaVision

As we’ve written previously, WandaVision episode two seemed centred around Wanda’s impending pregnancy, leading us to wonder whether this whole TV world was really “for the children” – in other words, attempting to force Wanda to create new superbeings that could be used as “Sentient Weapons” by SWORD (aka the Sentient Weapon Observation Response Division) or some other organisation, like HYDRA.

If this is true, Tommy and Billy could be a crucial component in the WandaVision story going forward – and it seems likely that they could be important characters generally as they grow up in the hyper-fast timeline of Westview (which managed to include Wanda’s entire pregnancy in one episode).

Notably, very few clips beyond episodes three and four have been debuted so far, which could hint at the twins being played a little older by actors later on. And who knows? After WandaVision is over, maybe Speed and Wiccan could be released into the MCU for a full Young Avengers series (with other members, including Hailee Steinfeld’s Kate Bishop, already set to turn up in other Disney+ properties).

So will Wanda’s children be the (ahem) Endgame to WandaVision? Could Tommy and Billy be the big Marvel MacGuffin we’ve all been waiting for? For now, we’ll just have to wait and see…

