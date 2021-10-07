WandaVision spin-off about Agatha Harkness ‘in works at Marvel’

The MCU’s small-screen output has been a little hit and miss so far, but one show that went down a treat with fans was WandaVision – the very first Marvel series for Disney Plus.

In particular, Kathryn Hahn’s turn as Agatha was heavily praised by critics and viewers alike, and it looks like fans can expect to see a lot more of her in the future.

That’s because a spin-off series featuring the character is reportedly in the works at Disney Plus, with Variety claiming that a new show is “in development” at the streamer.

The show would see Hahn once again take on the role of Agatha Harkness, the witch who posed as Wanda Maximoff’s busybody neighbour during the events of WandaVision and is being described as a dark comedy.

No other information is currently available as to the show's plot, with Marvel Studios typically not giving anything away, but it's possible the series could pick up where WandaVision left off: with Agatha having been trapped inside Westview by Wanda.

No other information is currently available as to the show’s plot, with Marvel Studios typically not giving anything away, but it’s possible the series could pick up where WandaVision left off: with Agatha having been trapped inside Westview by Wanda.

Alternatively, it could explore events earlier on in the timeline. Agatha is a popular character in Marvel comics, in which she appears as a witch who survived the Salem Witch Trials, so there’s certainly no shortage of inspiration for possible storylines.

At this year’s Emmy Awards, Hahn was nominated for best supporting actress in a limited series for her turn as Agatha, one of 23 nominations the show received.

It was able to turn three of those nominations into wins, one of which came for the song Agatha All Along – which heavily featured Hahn.