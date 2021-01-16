Marvel’s WandaVision teases the debut of a deadly new villain in opening credits

Marvel’s WandaVision finally debuted on Disney Plus yesterday and seemed to hint at the arrival of a new villain ripped straight from the comic books.

Advertisement

The surreal new streaming series reintroduces popular Avengers characters Wanda Maximoff and Vision as you’ve never seen them before, living in a seemingly perfect suburban setting that homages classic American sitcoms.

Adding to this retro aesthetic, a charming animated segment plays at the beginning of episode two during the unusual couple’s theme song, but fans think they have spotted a major clue that trouble is on its way.

This IS the news you're looking for The best sci-fi news and features this side of the Outer Rim. Thanks, you are now signed up to our sci-fi and fantasy newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our sci-fi and fantasy newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

Pay close attention to the opening sequence and you’ll spot what appears to be the helmet of Marvel Comics villain Grim Reaper stowed underneath the floorboards of the Vision residence.

The character has a long-held rivalry with the eponymous android in the source material, blaming he and his fellow Avengers for the untimely death of his brother.

Notably, Grim Reaper had a very significant appearance in Vision’s most recent solo comic book story, which seems to have partly inspired the plot of WandaVision.

Written by Tom King, the 12-issue series saw Vision build himself a synthetic android family and move into a quaint suburban neighbourhood in an attempt to live a normal life.

One fan placed a screenshot of the WandaVision easter egg next to its comic book counterpart and there is an unquestionable resemblance, but whether this means that Grim Reaper will physically show up in later episodes remains to be seen.

In an interview with YouTube channel Black Girl Nerds, Paul Bettany recently said that WandaVision features a secret character that will be a “surprise for everybody” but didn’t give any clues about who he was referring to.

For now, fans will have to sit tight until next Friday when the third episode of Marvel’s high-concept series becomes available to stream, likely bursting at the seams with more subtle references to comb through.

Want more WandaVision content? Check out our latest WandaVision review, our guide to the WandaVision cast, the WandaVision release schedule, Agatha Harkness and the creepy WandaVision commercials. Plus, we ask: is Wanda pregnant? When is WandaVision set and how did Vision survive?

WandaVision releases new episodes on Disney+ on Fridays. You can sign up to Disney Plus for £5.99 a month or £59.99 a year.

Advertisement

Want something else to watch? Check out our full TV Guide.