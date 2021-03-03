WandaVision director responds to fan theories ahead of finale

WandaVision director Matt Shakman has teased the upcoming finale and addressed various theories around the show, hinting that there will be some fans who “feel very smart” after this week’s episode.

Speaking to TVLine ahead of the Marvel spin-off’s finale, Shakman said he’s thankful for the enthusiastic response from viewers during WandaVision‘s run.

“We build this show with so much love and passion and care and attention to detail, and you just cannot understand how appreciative we are that the fans have embraced it with that much love and passion and attention to detail and theories, which are incredible,” he said.

“And I know there will be a lot of disappointed people with some theories and some who will feel very smart, but you can’t please everybody, obviously. But I hope folks enjoy the ride.”

He added that fans will hopefully feel contented with the story’s ending and confirmed WandaVision isn’t the end of the road for the Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen).

“We were trying to tell a complete story in terms of the narrative around Westview, N.J., and we hope that there’s some resolution to that story, and that it is satisfying and also surprising for the fans.

“Wanda will continue into Doctor Strange [in the Multiverse of Madness], and there’s a lot more to her story to be told, so this is only one part of a very complicated and very rich life.”

Last week’s episode of WandaVision looked at Agatha Harkness’ (Kathryn Hahn) involvement in Wanda’s distortion of Westview, explaining Vision’s existence in Wanda’s reality and how the Scarlet Witch actually developed her powers. You can read our WandaVision episode eight review for all the details.

Olsen will reprise the role of Wanda in 2022’s Doctor Strange 2, alongside Benedict Cumberbatch, Chiwetel Ejiofor and Benedict Wong.

