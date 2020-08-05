During an earnings call, AMC CEO Josh Sapan said that the company would continue to monitor and adjust plans as needed, but that plans were in place for the shoot to begin in Georgia.

It means that 2021 should see no shortage of Walking Dead action - with six “extra” season 10 episodes expected early in the year. Before then, fans have a sixth season of Fear the Walking Dead and the first run of new spin-off The Walking Dead: World Beyond to look forward to in October.

The 11th season of the show looks set to be an interesting one – though little is known at this juncture, it looks likely to take place in the aftermath of Alexandria’s war with the Whisperers, which is set to reach an end in the season 10 finale.

The final will be available on FOX UK and NOW TV for British fans, and the hotly anticipated episode seems certain to be one of the most action-packed in the series' history.

Showrunner Angela Kang previously delved into some of the finale’s storylines during an interview with Entertainment Weekly.“We’ll see some more of the new characters as they’re featured this season, and we will see more of the epic conflict we’ve been witnessing all season with the survivors and the Whisperers,” she said. “And we’ll see that Maggie is. We’ll know what’s happened with her and what that means for our group.”

