The Walking Dead: Dead City season 3 is officially nearing, with the US release date being confirmed.

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Jeffery Dean Morgan and Lauren Cohan will return for a new season of the spin-off on 26 July on AMC and AMC+, according to Entertainment Weekly.

A UK release date has not been confirmed just yet but we'd expect it to potentially be a couple of months after the US release date, as with previous seasons.

Fans have also been treated to a short teaser and a glimpse into the action from season 3, with the stars confirming there's set to be a big twist this time around.

This season will feature an alternate-reality episode, taking place in a very different New York City than the one we're used to in the post-apocalyptic series, where walkers are, seemingly, nowhere to be found.

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Meanwhile, this time around will also see Maggie and Negan become true allies for the first time ever.

Morgan teased to EW: “We needed this relationship to move on between Maggie and Negan.

"And I was desperate for it. Negan kept doing things like saving her, saving her kid, and yet she just hated me. I just think we all were ready to move on. It's not just gonna be, ‘I'm gonna kill you when I get the chance,’ you know?”

Lauren Cohan as Maggie Rhee in The Walking Dead: Dead City Peter Kramer/AMC

Meanwhile, Cohan added: "It’s the biggest turning over of a new leaf for Maggie and Negan that there's ever been. Because they're gonna work together. It's been sort of hinted at, strived for, maybe attempted, and this is the first time it's legitimately happening.”

As for whether this newfound friendship will last, only time will tell...

The Walking Dead: Dead City will return to AMC and AMC+ on 26 July. Seasons 1 and 2 are available to watch on Sky and NOW.

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