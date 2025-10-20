The Walking Dead universe is bidding farewell to an iconic duo (for now, at least), with the fourth season of Daryl Dixon due to bring the post-apocalyptic drama to an end.

The spin-off follows Norman Reedus's iconic antihero and his close friend Carol Peletier (Melissa McBride) as they travel across Europe in search of a way to return to the United States.

The series has given us a fascinating insight into how other countries fared against the zombie virus, with Daryl's journey beginning in France and taking him to Spain, where this chapter will come to a close.

As the third season concludes in the US, and UK viewers eagerly anticipate catching up later this month on Sky Max and NOW, read on for everything we know so far about The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 4.

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 4 doesn't have a confirmed release date just yet, although it's likely that the show will return to its usual September slot.

At a time where gaps between seasons seem to be getting longer and longer, Daryl Dixon has remained remarkably consistent, bringing fans new episodes within a year of each season finale.

Notably, the fourth and final chapter in The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon will be the longest yet at eight episodes, but with any luck this shouldn't result in a significant delay to the premiere date.

We'll update this page with more information on the show's return as it comes in.

Who will star in The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 4 cast?

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 3. AMC / Sky

It should come as no surprise that The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 4 will once again star Norman Reedus and Melissa McBride in the lead roles.

The on-screen duo have been on quite a journey in the roles of Daryl and his close friend Carol Peletier, originating the roles 15 years ago in The Walking Dead season 1 episode Tell It to the Frogs.

It's still to be confirmed which other Daryl Dixon cast members will be reprising their roles for the final entry, but here are some of the key players from season 3 who could feature:

Norman Reedus as Daryl Dixon

Melissa McBride as Carol Peletier

Eduardo Noriega as Antonio

Óscar Jaenada as Federico 'Fede' de Rivera

Alexandra Masangkay as Paz

Hugo Arbués as Roberto

Candela Saitta as Justina de Rivera

Yassmine Othman as Marga

Pedro Bachura as Gustavo

Armando Buika as Sergio

Greta Fernández as Elena

Gonzalo Bouza as Guillermo Torres

Irina Björklund as Valentina

What could happen in The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 4?

Melissa McBride plays Carol in The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon. Carla Oset / AMC

No major plot details for The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 4 have been leaked just yet, although showrunner David Zabel has said that it isn't necessarily a definitive end for the title character.

"We're trying to come up with the best ending for the show that is called Daryl Dixon," he told Collider, "[and] the four years that we will have done of that show."

He continued: "This goes more into Scott [Gimple, executive producer]'s territory, but I don't think of it as the end of the characters necessarily, or the end of their stories.

"I think of it as closure on this particular period of time that we've told the story of these two characters, getting over there and travelling through Europe, and coming out with a resolution that's surprising and satisfying, but also kind of has an open end to it."

In the same interview, Zabel added this intriguing tease: "Season 4 has a slight difference in tone. They're of a piece, but season 3 is more focused on sort of really emulating some of those aspects of Westerns and Spaghetti Westerns.

"It includes a rescue mission that's very John Ford-like. Season 4, it's of a piece with that, but it evolves a bit. We just started making season 4, so that's also evolving still, but I think it's a little bit different."

Is there a The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 4 trailer?

It's not quite a trailer, but AMC did release a behind-the-scenes promo from the set of the fourth season, featuring a video message from series leads Norman Reedus and Melissa McBride.

Check it out here:

