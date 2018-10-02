After months of build-up, the first reactions for anti-superhero movie (and Spider-Man spin-off) Venom are in from the US premiere – and it’s fair to say that opinions are quite mixed.

While many praised the offbeat performance of Tom Hardy as Eddie Brock and his interactions with alien symbiote Venom – also played by Hardy – most who attended the premiere also seemed to think the movie was a little stuck in the past, trying to adapt superheroes to screen while ignoring the lessons of Marvel’s Cinematic Universe.