The Doctor garnered 28% of the vote in the female poll, followed by Jodie Comer's mesmerising maniac Villanelle from Killing Eve with 16%, Gillian Anderson's sexpert Dr Jean Milburn from Sex Education with 12%, Phoebe Waller-Bridge's Fleabag herself with 10% and another character of the cloth in Dolly Wells's Sister Agatha van Helsing, from the BBC's recent Dracula adaptation, with 8% of the vote.

In the poll of male TV characters, Scott's Hot Priest from Fleabag won 22% of the vote, followed by Peaky Blinders' gorgeous gangster Tommy Shelby, played by Cillian Murphy, with 19%. Another villain, Sacha Dhawan's new incarnation of Doctor Who's The Master, took 11% of the vote, with Henry Cavill's monster-mashing Witcher Geralt of Rivia on 10% and Line of Duty's silver fox Superintendent Ted Hastings, AKA Adrian Dunbar, with 9%.

See below for the full shortlists of the TV characters viewers would most like to date this Valentine's Day – and even if you don't get to go out with your fantasy date, here's wishing you a romantic tryst with a real-life admirer or a cosy night in with a romcom!

The Doctor (Doctor Who, Jodie Whittaker) – 28% Villanelle (Killing Eve, Jodie Comer) – 16% Dr Jean Milburn (Sex Education, Gillian Anderson) – 12% Fleabag (Fleabag, Phoebe Waller-Bridge) – 10% Sister Agatha van Helsing (Dracula, Dolly Wells) – 8% Eleanor Shellstrop (The Good Place, Kristen Bell) – 8% DS Madeleine Dumas (Death in Paradise, Auge Legastelois) – 6% The Doctor (Doctor Who, Jo Martin) – 5% Eve Polastri (Killing Eve, Sandra Oh) – 4% Mercedes McQueen (Hollyoaks, Jennifer Metcalfe) – 3%

The Hot Priest (Fleabag, Andrew Scott) – 22% Tommy Shelby (Peaky Blinders, Cillian Murphy) – 19% The Master (Doctor Who, Sacha Dhawan) – 11% Geralt of Rivia (The Witcher, Henry Cavill) – 10% Superintendent Ted Hastings (Line of Duty, Adrian Dunbar) – 9% Count Dracula (Dracula, Claes Bang) – 8% Reverend Will Davenport (Grantchester, Tom Brittney) – 7% Chidi Anagonye (The Good Place, William Jackson Harper) – 6% Eric Effiong (Sex Education, Ncuti Gatwa) – 3% Mick Carter (EastEnders, Danny Dyer) – 3%

Percentages are approximate