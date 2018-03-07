Graham McTavish played Dougal Mackenzie in the first two seasons of Outlander but when the character was killed off at the end of the second series, McTavish's time on set was up. Fans lamented the loss of such a popular character and the actor's co-stars were sad to say goodbye to their old friend.

But Outlander stars never can resist the opportunity for a reunion so when Sam Heughan jetted over to LA for the Vanity Fair Oscars Party, the pair found time for a joyous catch-up.

Advertisement

Now if only they could write Dougal back into Outlander season four so we could have as joyous a reunion on screen, too...