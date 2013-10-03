The show, Pressure Pad, sees contestants answer general knowledge questions whilst stood in an illuminated arena (the pressure pad, we assume). Two teams of five players will be pitted against each other in head-to-head heats before the winners of the previous round compete in a team final – all of which Barrowman "holds court over... with his characteristic style and flair."

A "thrilled" Barrrowman said "I look forward to seeing whether contestants can take the heat on the Pressure Pad."

Barrowman played Captain Jack Harkness in both Doctor Who and its popular spin-off series Torchwood. Openly bisexual immortal time-traveller Harkness last appeared in Doctor Who special The End of Time, which saw David Tennant's tenth Doctor regenerate into Matt Smith's eleventh incarnation.

More like this

Pressure Pad will air on BBC1 in November

Advertisement

Follow @RadioTimes