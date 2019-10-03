According to The Hollywood Reporter, any chance of the two reaching an agreement appeared to be "one hundred per cent dead" before the 23-year-old stepped in to help.

The report suggests that Holland urged Rothman to re-engage with Disney after the D23 Expo in August, using the clout he has acquired at the studio - he is set to star in the upcoming adaptation of video game Uncharted. The outpouring of fan support for a deal also allegedly helped to sway the two CEOs.

A deal was announced in late September that will see Marvel boss Kevin Feige produce one further Spider-Man film for Sony (with Disney taking 25% of the profits and putting up 25% of the budget), and also allow Spidey to feature in a second future Marvel movie.

