Tom Holland and Robert Downey Jr reunite amid Disney-Sony split
The pair posed for selfies amid concerns that Holland will be forced to swing out of the Marvel Cinematic Universe
When there’s trouble in the MCU, we can always rely on the Avengers to assemble. Now with corporate trouble in the real world, Tom Holland and Robert Downey Jr are spending some quality time together.
The pair seemed happy and carefree as they posed for silly selfies alongside figurines of Iron Man and Spider-Man, with Holland captioning the photos, “We did it Mr Stark!”
The impromptu photoshoot comes just days after Spider-Man’s place in the MCU seemed to be in jeopardy after Disney and Sony failed to reach an agreement on terms for upcoming Spider-Man movies.
Disney reportedly wished to change the current set-up – which saw Sony financing the pictures while the House of Mouse took 5% of the “first dollar” profits alongside all the merchandising revenue – with a 50-50 split of the profits in return for co-financing.
With Spider-Man: Far From Home now Sony’s highest-grossing movies of all time, and the huge success of Avengers: Endgame, it’s little wonder the studios are at loggerheads.
The news angered fellow Avengers star Jeremy Renner, who plays Hawkeye in the MCU.
The star wrote on Instagram, “‘Hey Sony Pictures we want Spider-Man back to Stan Lee and Marvel please, thank you."
While many fans assumed that this could spell the end of Holland as the webslinger, with #SaveSpiderman trending on Twitter, the disagreement may only lie in whether Marvel boss Kevin Feige produces the superhero’s next solo film.
Sony has since expressed the panic around the films as a “mischaracterisation” on Twitter.
The deal between Sony and Marvel to share the Spider-Man film rights was first signed in 2015, a development that led to Holland portraying a younger version of the character in Captain America: Civil War.
According to Deadline, Sony is developing two further Spider-Man movies, with Holland reprising his role as the teen superhero.
And judging by his recent, care free snaps, Holland is thoroughly unruffled by the drama.