Tom Hiddleston teases surprise guest stars in future Loki episodes

It’s been a long wait, but Loki has finally arrived on Disney Plus – and it looks like the Asgardian god of mischief’s solo entry to the MCU does not disappoint, at least judging by early Loki reviews.

Tom Hiddleston’s fan favourite character is set for a time-bending adventure that could rival the antics of Avengers: Endgame, with plenty of big names accompanying in him on the journey.

The confirmed Loki cast includes the likes of Owen Wilson, Wunmi Mosaka, Sasha Lane, Gugu Mbatha-Raw and Richard E Grant in an undisclosed role. But it looks like the Loki family is even bigger than Disney is letting on.

During a preview screening, Tom Hiddleston introduced Sophia di Martino as officially part of the cast – though he didn’t confirm the rumours she’d be playing Lady Loki – and also hinted at other names he wasn’t allowed to talk about yet.

“Massive tribute to Kate Herron, our director, and all the producers, and Stephen Broussard is here tonight. Kevin Wright, Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, absent friends, Owen Wilson, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Wunmi Mosaka, Eugene Cordero,” he said. “And many many more I would love to tell you about, but I am not allowed to yet.”

If your first instinct is to scour the end credits of the first episode looking for who these guest stars might be, don’t bother. Just like in WandaVision and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, these won’t be credited until later, or at all.

Though we don’t want to get our hopes up – Marvel’s Disney Plus series have hinted at big cameos before, and never quite delivered – we do wonder whether this means we’re in for an Avenger cameo.

The trailer did feature a redhead that bore a striking resemblance to Scarlett Johansson’s Black Widow. Another option could be Loki’s brother and the god of thunder himself, Chris Hemsworth’s Thor. The pair’s love-hate relationship has been a pillar of the MCU since the first Avengers movie, so it would make sense to explore it in Loki’s solo venture.

Loki comes to Disney Plus on Wednesday 9th June