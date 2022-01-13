T’Nia Miller: ‘It would be incredible to play next Doctor in Doctor Who’

One popular name in fandom is T’Nia Miller, with series devotees suggesting the Years and Years star as the perfect candidate to replace Whittaker.

Jodie Whittaker’s final episode of Doctor Who is set to air on BBC One in autumn 2022, with the identity of the next Doctor the subject of much speculation amongst fans.

RadioTimes.com caught up with Miller recently to discuss her new role in AMC’s treasure hunt drama La Fortuna and couldn’t resist putting the big question to her – does she want to be the next Doctor?

“It would be incredible,” she said. “I’m obviously a fan, I’m a Whovian too, and more than that I just adore Russell’s writing.”

Having revived the series to great acclaim in 2005, Russell T Davies is returning to his showrunner post for Doctor Who’s 60th anniversary in 2023 and beyond. Miller’s work with Davies on his 2019 BBC series Years and Years is at least part of the reason why her name has come up in fan conversations, though she’s not convinced that the award-winning writer will go the obvious route.

“I don’t think Russell will go with the expected choice, let me put it that way,” she said. “But whoever that person is, you’re all gonna fall in love with them, because it will be the absolute right person.”

It’s A Sin stars Olly Alexander and Lydia West have also seen their names rise up the bookies’ odds alongside Miller’s, but Miller suggested that the part might go to a relative unknown actor, similar to Matt Smith’s casting in 2009.

“It might be someone that you don’t even know, because Russell is very good at doing that – making people’s careers. He made mine. Him and other people, but he was certainly instrumental. I wouldn’t be sitting here talking to you today if it wasn’t for Russell T Davies taking a gamble.”

Having won rave reviews for her performances in Years and Years (2019) and The Haunting of Bly Manor (2020), T’Nia Miller’s next project sees her tackle a “vicious” character in an all-star drama also featuring Stanley Tucci and Clarke Peters.

Miller can next be seen in La Fortuna, the first television series from Oscar-winning writer/director Alejandro Amenábar (The Others, The Sea Inside) – filmed in Spain, this dual-language thriller follows young diplomat Álex Ventura (Álvaro Mel) as he works to recover an underwater shipwreck seized by treasure hunter Frank Wild (Stanley Tucci), with Miller cast as Wild’s formidable lawyer Susan McLean.

La Fortuna will premiere with a double bill on Monday 17th January at 9pm on AMC, exclusively to BT TV customers. Visit our Drama hub for more news, interviews and features, or find something else to watch with our TV Guide.