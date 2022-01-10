Line of Duty actor Craig Parkinson addresses Doctor Who rumours
Parkinson starred as the Grand Serpent in the recent run – and there has been speculation that he could be back in a new role.
Line of Duty star Craig Parkinson had a key role in Doctor Who: Flux, playing the villainous Grand Serpent throughout the run.
The actor made quite an impression in the role, which Chris Chibnall said had been specifically written for him, and recently there have been a few rather outlandish rumours that he could return to the show as a different character – replacing the outgoing Jodie Whittaker as The Doctor.
After he was asked about the possibility during an appearance on This Morning in early December, Parkinson answered “I can’t say anything” – but he’s now commented further in an interview in the latest issue of Radio Times magazine.
“That’s exactly what they are, rumours,” he said, before adding that there’s another iconic role on the sci-fi show that he might be more suited to.
“Whoever steps into those shoes, they’re big shoes to fill,” he said. “I would probably prefer to be playing the Master than the Doctor and, if I was doing it right, cause a few tears before bedtime.”
In the same interview, Parkinson revealed that taking part in the recent season was particularly rewarding to him because it was great for his 10-year-old son Hardy to be able to watch him.
“He’s not impressed that his dad is an actor, not one bit, so I’ve always longed to do something he can watch,” he said. “That’s why Doctor Who is a bit of a dream.”
