Ever wanted to ask a Doctor Who writer exactly how they get the Time Lord from A to B, keep the sonic at his side and create TV’s most terrifying monsters? Well, now you have your chance – because the writer of this week’s episode, Jamie Mathieson, will be responding to fan queries in a special reddit AMA session.

Mathieson will hit the reddit thread (which you can access here) after his episode Oxygen has aired on BBC1 this Saturday (so around 8.00pm GMT), with the writer keen to chat about his previous Who episodes Mummy On The Orient Express, Flatline and The Girl Who Died as well as the latest adventure for the Doctor.