In that story, Robinson played Abi Lerner, a medical officer who became the second victim of the sentient star that was taking over the crew of the S.S. Pentallian – and while her role wasn’t huge, it was notable for being part of the Doctor Who writing debut for current showrunner Chris Chibnall (who co-wrote the new Rosa Parks episode with Malorie Blackman).

In other words, when taking over the sci-fi series this year Chibnall brought back one of the people that was there at the beginning of his own Who journey in 2006, and there’s a lovely circularity to her inclusion.

Vinette Robinson in Doctor Who: 42

And if you’re STILL wondering where else you might know Robinson from outside of Who, there are a few possibilities. One of her most prominent roles is as Sgt. Sally Donovan in Sherlock (coincidentally co-created by ex-Who writer and showrunner Steven Moffat), and she also recent cropped up in the 2016 series of Black Mirror on Netflix.

She’s also appeared in sci-fi movie Morgan, Vera, Death in Paradise, The A Word, Waterloo Road and Party Animals (alongside Eleventh Doctor Matt Smith) among many other projects – though after watching the latest episode, you might struggle to think of her as anyone but the famous Mrs Parks.

