So far, it’s looking like another great entry in a strong year of Who – but as the first properly “scary” episode this series, we couldn’t help but notice its connection to a famously frightening Who story that aired around 10 years ago.

If you look carefully, you’ll see that Bill and co are living in the same creepy building that played a key role in 2007 episode Blink, which was written by Steven Moffat (and starring Carey Mulligan) and introduced the fan-favourite monsters the Weeping Angels to the world.

Called Wester Drumlins in that episode, it’s actually the Fields House in Newport, South Wales (above), and while we’d be surprised to find that it’s supposed to represent the same building in the series we can’t help but enjoy the connection. After all, Blink is often named as modern Doctor Who’s best episode (winning a RadioTimes.com poll in 2015), so Knock Knock could do a lot worse than aspire to its pedigree.

More like this

Advertisement

Doctor Who continues on BBC1 on Saturdays at 7.20pm