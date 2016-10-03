This is how you can get a job working on Doctor Who
The BBC series is looking for a new script editor – are you the perfect candidate?
What do you need to get a job on Doctor Who? Sonic screwdriver proficiency? Ability to work individually or with an unidentified race of killer aliens? TARDIS licence (full, clean)?
None of the above are apparently necessary, according to the latest Doctor Who job you can apply for via the BBC’s careers service. However, you will need a keen interest in writing if you want to become the show’s new script editor.
That's right, the BBC1 sci-fi series is looking for an experienced script editor to work in the BBC Wales studios in Cardiff.
Just think, an opportunity to read through scripts before they're filmed, and, crucially, write your name into Doctor Who history – perhaps even literally.
So, if you can "generate creative ideas and story ideas of the highest standard consistent with the series", then best start polishing your CV.
If you don’t fancy that role, then keep an eye on the BBC careers service website for more Who jobs. Or bookmark the BBC work experience programme for openings.
Just remember who sent you there when you become the next Doctor.