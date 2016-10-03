That's right, the BBC1 sci-fi series is looking for an experienced script editor to work in the BBC Wales studios in Cardiff.

Just think, an opportunity to read through scripts before they're filmed, and, crucially, write your name into Doctor Who history – perhaps even literally.

So, if you can "generate creative ideas and story ideas of the highest standard consistent with the series", then best start polishing your CV.

If you don’t fancy that role, then keep an eye on the BBC careers service website for more Who jobs. Or bookmark the BBC work experience programme for openings.

Advertisement

Just remember who sent you there when you become the next Doctor.