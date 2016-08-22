You see, it turns out that John Cho, Chris Pine, Zachary Quinto, Karl Urban, Zoe Saldana and Simon Pegg can’t stop Dubsmashing. In fact, Urban (Leonard McCoy) admits the crew of the Enterprise are stuck in a dark “Dubsmash hole”...

Don’t believe they’re addicted? Check out this FIVE-MINUTE supercut of their best dubs.

All of them are brilliant. Fantastic, in fact. But we couldn’t help marvelling in particular at Chris Pine's Strawberry Fields Forever. That performance has almost almost wiped out the previous Kirk’s attempt at a Beatles cover. Almost.