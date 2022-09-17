Doctor Who: Jodie Whittaker regeneration has Sherlock-style twist

Doctor Who Magazine reports that the upcoming centenary special – recently titled The Power of the Doctor – features a "Reichenbach Falls moment", referencing a famous confrontation between Sherlock and Moriarty in short story The Final Problem.

Exciting new details about the Thirteenth Doctor's regeneration have emerged, ominously comparing it to one of the most famous Sherlock Holmes stories of all time.

The scene sees detective Sherlock Holmes and his nemesis The Master fall, seemingly to their deaths, from the top of a waterfall, following a one-on-one scrap.

In a feature, Paul Kirkley of Doctor Who Magazine (via CultBox) notes that The Master was intended as a Moriarty-style counter to The Doctor when first pitched by co-creator Terrance Dicks, making this a fitting homage.

It's unclear exactly how The Power of the Doctor will resemble this Arthur Conan Doyle story, previously adapted by BBC One's Sherlock and Robert Downey Jr's A Game of Shadows (among others), but these comments will get fan speculation whirring.

In the same issue, The Master actor Sacha Dhawan speaks of his role in the hotly anticipated Doctor Who special, hailing co-star Jodie Whittaker and revealing the finished episode left him "a blubbering mess".

He began: "I wanted it to be epic and moving, and when I watched the episode myself, I thought, ‘I’m so glad we landed that’, because it kind of takes your breath away a bit."

Yaz (Mandip Gill) and The Master (Sacha Dhawan) in the Doctor Who Centenary special BBC Studios/James Pardon

"It’s always been really easy with Jodie," Dhawan continued. "I do my thing and she does hers, and it just works. And that’s because, even though the characters have so much animosity between them, me and Jodie really adore each other.

"Which actually makes the scenes much more electrifying, and a lot more moving than I thought they would be. Especially in the centenary special. I watched the episode on my laptop in a dark room the other day, and I was just a blubbering mess."

The Power of the Doctor will air on BBC One in October to mark 100 years since the broadcaster was founded and is expected to usher in Ncuti Gatwa's tenure as the 14th Doctor.

