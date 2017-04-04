"At the end of the episode there will be yet another awesome trailer for Doctor Who... at the very end of the trailer there is, frankly, an enormous spoiler, a spoiler that may actually melt your brains. But I promise you, you'd be better off not knowing because awesome though it will be here, it will be even more awesome in a few weeks' time. So we're gonna give you the option, in our frankly camp and ridiculous way...

"There will come up a warning and then there will be a countdown to the spoiler, and then there will be a warning to 'blink now'. If at that point you close your eyes and wait until you hear the cliffhanger noise, you will have a better experience in a few weeks’ time."

So there you have it, warning delivered. And, yes, I am reliably informed that the same countdown will appear in the trailer when it airs on BBC1 on 15th April after the first episode.

More like this

And, of course, I want you to have the same option to close your eyes that all the journalists in the room had tonight (even though, like all the journalists, none of you will choose it).

Suffice it to say that, as far as certain fans will be concerned, it's the kind of surprise for which phrases such as "melt the internet", "OMG!" and, simply, "squeeeeeee!" were invented.

And if we're lucky, it may just fill in an important gap in Time Lord history.

The countdown has begun...

Advertisement

Doctor Who returns to BBC1 on Saturday 15th April