The Walking Dead: Dead City spin-off finally confirms UK release date
After months of waiting, it's finally here!
UK fans of The Walking Dead franchise have been itching to watch the various spin-off series ever since they've been announced, but have always hit a roadblock of it not being available to watch them – but not for long!
Among the various spin-offs, The Walking Dead: Dead City hasn't been available to watch on this side of the pond, but it has since been announced when viewers can tune into the next instalment of Maggie and Negan's story.
Today, it was confirmed that The Walking Dead: Dead City will air on Sky Max on Thursday 22nd August at 9pm.
The spin-off series has continued the stories of fan-favourites Maggie and Negan as they travel into a post-apocalyptic Manhattan.
Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Lauren Cohan have both reprised their roles and there isn't long to go before fans can catch up on all the action.
Earlier this year, Sky and NOW announced a deal to show a number of series in The Walking Dead franchise, including Dead City.
Lucy Criddle, Sky director of acquisitions and strategic projects said at the time: "The Walking Dead Universe has a huge and ardent UK fanbase and we know audiences on Sky and NOW will be buzzing to see Rick Grimes and Michonne reunited in The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live, as well as being able to dip into the wider universe, enjoying all 11 seasons of the original The Walking Dead series, as well as new spin-offs Daryl Dixon and Dead City."
As fans wait not-so patiently for Dead City to hit TV screens, they can watch the full-length trailer for the series below!
The Walking Dead: Dead City will air on Sky Atlantic and NOW in the UK – find out more about how to sign up for Sky TV.
