Today, it was confirmed that The Walking Dead: Dead City will air on Sky Max on Thursday 22nd August at 9pm.

The spin-off series has continued the stories of fan-favourites Maggie and Negan as they travel into a post-apocalyptic Manhattan.

Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Lauren Cohan have both reprised their roles and there isn't long to go before fans can catch up on all the action.

Earlier this year, Sky and NOW announced a deal to show a number of series in The Walking Dead franchise, including Dead City.

Lucy Criddle, Sky director of acquisitions and strategic projects said at the time: "The Walking Dead Universe has a huge and ardent UK fanbase and we know audiences on Sky and NOW will be buzzing to see Rick Grimes and Michonne reunited in The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live, as well as being able to dip into the wider universe, enjoying all 11 seasons of the original The Walking Dead series, as well as new spin-offs Daryl Dixon and Dead City."

As fans wait not-so patiently for Dead City to hit TV screens, they can watch the full-length trailer for the series below!

The Walking Dead: Dead City will air on Sky Atlantic and NOW in the UK – find out more about how to sign up for Sky TV.

