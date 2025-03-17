After some delays and fan speculation about whether The Walking Dead spin-off would actually land on Netflix, US fans can now enjoy the episodes that have been released thus far ahead of season 2.

Having originally debuted on AMC back in 2023, The Walking Dead: Dead City premiered to solid reviews and follows Maggie (Lauren Cohan) and Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) as they navigate post-apocalyptic Manhattan in search of Maggie's kidnapped son, Hershel.

Lauren Cohan as Maggie Rhee in The Walking Dead: Dead City. Peter Kramer/AMC

With all episodes now available to stream on Netflix, it will give fans more than an ample opportunity to get all caught up (or indulge in a re-watch) ahead of the anticipated second outing for the series, which will see Maggie and Negan trapped on opposite sides in the growing war for control.

More recently, it was revealed that UK fans will have to wait a little while longer for the second season as it's set to air in June this year compared to the May release for the US.

Teasing what's to come for her character Maggie, Cohan spoke at the IGN Fan Fest 2025 and said that "not everything is quite as rosy as it could be or seems or one would hope".

She continued: "My son is still a teenage boy and there are these natural tensions of navigating just family life. And I’ve got Ginny in my care and she’s a teenage girl.

"And so there are very relatable domestic dynamics that are playing out as we come back in season 2, on top of this apocalyptic world and trying to eat and stay safe and sleep. That’s where we find ourselves before another big bad thing happens."

Fans have plenty more to look forward to in season 2 including a cast that includes the likes of Gaius Charles, Zeljko Ivanek, Mahina Anne Marie Napoleon, Lisa Emery, Logan Kim, Dascha Polanco and Kim Coates.

The Walking Dead: Dead City season 2 will be available to watch n Sky Max and NOW – find out more about how to sign up for Sky TV.

