Season 2 follows Maggie (Lauren Cohan) and Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) as they find themselves trapped on opposite sides in the growing war for control.

The synopsis continues: "As their paths intertwine, they come to see that the way out for both is more complicated and harrowing than they ever imagined."

You can watch the season 2 teaser below.

Season 2 features a wealth of actors, including Gaius Charles, Zeljko Ivanek, Mahina Anne Marie Napoleon, Lisa Emery, Logan Kim, Dascha Polanco and Kim Coates.

Thankfully for UK fans, there is only a month between the US and UK release, with it confirmed for our friends across the pond that the season will air on 4th May for them.

Speaking at the IGN Fan Fest 2025, Cohan explained that for her character Maggie "not everything is quite as rosy as it could be or seems or one would hope".

She continued: "My son is still a teenage boy and there are these natural tensions of navigating just family life. And I’ve got Ginny in my care and she’s a teenage girl.

"And so there are very relatable domestic dynamics that are playing out as we come back in season 2, on top of this apocalyptic world and trying to eat and stay safe and sleep.

"That’s where we find ourselves before another big bad thing happens."

Lauren Cohan as Maggie Rhee in The Walking Dead: Dead City. Peter Kramer/AMC

As for Negan in season 2, Morgan explained that his character is "going to try flip that script" of being "under the thumb of The Dama and The Croat".

He said at the fan event: "But he's in a place that I don’t think he’s enjoying very much.

"At the beginning of the season, we find him having a hard time with all of it. He’s always scheming and trying to figure out how he can get on top of the situation, but he finds himself in a hard spot."

The Walking Dead: Dead City season 2 will be available to watch n Sky Max and NOW – find out more about how to sign up for Sky TV.

Ad

Check out more of our Sci-Fi coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what’s on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.